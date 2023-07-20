REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas (KLFY) — A pregnant New Iberia woman was killed, along with her unborn baby, after the truck she was riding in collided with an alligator during a rollover crash in the middle of a Texas highway, authorities said.

The Refugio County Sheriff’s Office said Gabrielle Breaux, 33, of New Iberia was seven months pregnant when the truck she was riding in crashed on State Highway 35 near Corpus Christi early Sunday morning.

Breaux was pronounced dead shortly after. Her unborn baby — as well as the alligator — also died in the crash. Authorities said Breaux’s truck suddenly plowed into the gator as the animal was crawling across the highway.

