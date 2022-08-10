UPDATE — Columbus Police say they have located the parents of a little girl found wandering on 19th Avenue.

______________________________________________________________________________________

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking for the parents or guardian of a toddler found wandering earlier today.

The child is a girl believed to be between one and two years old. She has brown eyes and curly black hair.

According to police, the child was found in 1900 block of 19th Avenue between 11:20 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., on Aug. 9, 2022.

Police said the little girl is currently safe in their custody.

If you have any information concerning the identity of this toddler or her parents/caregivers, please immediately contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.