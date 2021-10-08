Pedestrian dies after being hit by car during Cruisin’ the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a classic car on U.S. 90 during Cruisin’ the Coast in Biloxi.

Biloxi police said a man was crossing the highway near Reynoir Street around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 7. Witnesses stated the light on U.S. 90 was red, and traffic was stopped when the man walked onto the road.

Police said once the light turned green, a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle hit the pedestrian. According to investigators, witnesses reported the vehicle was involved in a burnout before the crash. However, police said those reports are unconfirmed.

The man was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries on Friday, October 8.