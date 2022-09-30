(WGNO) — The United States Postal Service announced a new series of Forever stamps to honor the ‘Peanuts’ series and the 100th birthday of the late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz.

In all, it’s a pane of 20 stamps of ‘Peanuts’ characters including Charlie Brown, Lucie, Franklin, Linus, Peppermint Patty, Pig Pen, Snoopy and others. You can buy them here.

It isn’t the first time the U.S. Postal Service has featured ‘Peanuts’ characters on stamps. In 2001, Snoopy appeared on a stamp, and in 2015, another series honored the 50th anniversary of the ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ special.

Images provided by USPS