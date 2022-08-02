BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) —In recent years, a pastime that was once viewed as a children’s activity has become a hobby for a number of adults.

Adult coloring books have been in demand since about 2011. One illustrator says that between 2011 and 2020, she sold sold over 21 million adult coloring books worldwide.

Its no wonder the popular hobby now has a day set aside in its honor.

With Tuesday, August 2 marking National Coloring Book Day, those of us who have yet to pick up our color pencils and give the hobby a try may wonder what the craze is all about.

Experts have a lot to say about the benefits of picking up a coloring book and starting a little art project.

For example, WebMD says coloring as an adult can:

-Relax the brain and improve brain function

-Act as a therapeutic means to put the mind in a meditative state

-Improve motor skills

-For those who color before bed, it may improve sleep

-It can increase your level of focus

-Studies show that coloring reduces anxiety and stress

So, if the notion of coloring as an adult sounds appealing to you, National Coloring Book Day may be the perfect time to give it a try.