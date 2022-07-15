Dramatic, Silhouette of Sad Depressed man sitting head in hands on the floor. Sad man, Cry, drama, lonely and unhappy concept.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new three-digital call code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is expected to launch this weekend.

Starting Saturday, July 16, people who call or text “988” will be connected to counselors who are a part of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network.

The current phone number, 1-800-273-8255, will still be available.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland shared the news in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

“This will ensure that people in crisis get the help they need right away,” Strickland said.

You can click here for more information.