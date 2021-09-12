Navy Chief arrested, accused of killing husband in Gulf Breeze

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A 34-year-old Navy Chief at Naval Air Station Pensacola has been arrested and accused of killing her husband.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announced the arrest of Bree Kristin Kuhn Thursday morning.

Bree Kristin Kuhn, 34, is accused of killing her husband after an argument about custody over their children.

Johnson said Kuhn shot and killed her husband Collin Turner Wednesday evening at their home in Gulf Breeze after an argument about custody over their children.

Johnson said Kuhn shot Turner while he was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. When deputies arrived, Turner was dead.

Deputies had been called to their home twice Wednesday before the alleged homicide.

Kuhn is charged with first-degree premeditated murder. She is being held in the Santa Rosa County jail without bond.

If convicted, she faces life in prison or the death penalty.