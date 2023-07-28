NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– As the ‘Summer of Solidarity’ among labor unions sweeps across the country, American Airlines flight attendants are taking the next step in their fight for a new deal.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) announced a strike authorization vote from July 28 to August 29.

National Communications Chair of the APFA Paul Hartshorn Jr. explained it doesn’t mean the union will go on strike immediately, “that’s the last possible and least favorable outcome, as always.” Still, they hope it sends a strong message to American Airlines.

“We need to have that authorization from our 26,000 flight attendants that, if needed, we will ask the national mediation board to release us into a 30-day cooling-off period. If talks fail, and then after that cooling-off period, we now have the authorization to call for self-help,” said Hartshorn.

Some key issues the union is fighting for include industry-leading wages and compensation, improvements and protections in scheduling and reserve, and improved benefits, in addition to issues they say are unresolved from previous negotiations.

Many businesses faced challenges during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Hartshorn said flight attendants are stretched too thin now. “American took the opportunity to cut our onboard staffing in the name of COVID because the airplanes were so empty and have not brought back that staffing now that both profits and thankfully passengers have returned.”

In Metairie, Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) has more than 20 American Airlines flights leaving daily. If the union reaches a call for a strike, “It could look like a total walkout. It could look like intermittent flights,” he said.

Labor unions nationwide have called for strikes as negotiations for better compensation and working conditions stall. Hartshorn said this likely won’t be the last, “I think this has been a long time coming. You’ll continue to see this wave across the country, and we’re here for it.”

To learn more about labor unions, visit the National Labor Relations Board.

