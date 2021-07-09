MSDH to issue new public health guidance due to increase in COVID cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases rising in Mississippi, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is expected to issue new public health guidance on Friday.

Health leaders are blaming the Delta variant for the increase in cases. They said the variant is targeting those who are unvaccinated.

Earlier this week, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said 78 percent of the COVID cases between June 16 and June 25 were from the Delta variant.

On Friday, MSDH reported 416 new coronavirus cases, along with two additional deaths.

“Our low vaccination rate is putting everyone at risk. We are seeing numerous outbreaks at mass gatherings: camps, schools, faith-based, funerals, social gatherings. Expect new Public Health guidance from MSDH today,” Dobbs tweeted on Friday.

MSDH will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m.