Mississippi State Health Officer claims to have received threatening phone calls

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — On Tuesday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs posted on social media that he has received threatening phone concerning members of his family.

He said some of the conspiracy theories include his son working for Dr. Anthony Fauci in D.C. and that his son’s wife has financial connections with the World Bank Group (WBG). One of the conspiracy theories stated his son gets a World Bank-funded kickback everytime Dobbs promotes COVID-19 vaccines.

Dobbs said the conspiracy theories are all lies.

My son is an MD and MPH student in the DC area. His wife is an MBA student and worked at the WBG before grad school. They are completing their studies through their own personal finances. There are no WBG funds involved. I AM VERY PROUD OF THEM BOTH – I get zero $ from promoting vaccination. Stay informed and keep yourself and your loved ones safe by getting the vaccine! Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi State Health Officer