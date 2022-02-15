JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Newton County lottery player won $200,000 on a $10 Power 10X scratch-off game.

Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) said the player visited Newton Junction on Saturday to buy groceries and several scratch-off games. Her last ticket to scratch ended up being the $200,000 winner.

Another player won $30,000 from the Friday, February 11, Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased from the MK Mart in Vicksburg.

The player matched four out of five white balls and the Mega Ball. The winning Mega Millions numbers from Friday night’s drawing were: 11, 16, 23, 24 and 30 with a Mega Ball of 24 and a Megaplier of 3.

For an additional dollar, the player purchased the Megaplier option, tripling their $10,000 prize for a total win of $30,000.