Mississippi governor slams Biden Administration’s COVID vaccine requirement for private businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) is among those criticizing President Joe Biden’s new plan for federal vaccine requirements, calling the president a “tyrant.”

The Biden administration announced that all employers with 100+ employees must either mandate vaccines or test weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans.

The governor went on to say that his temporary mask mandate in Mississippi was constitutional and that the president decided to announce the mandate to deter from other important matters.

“This is the same bait and switch,” Reeves said at a press conference outside the Governor’s Mansion in Jackson. Biden “wants us to talk about anything but Afghanistan, and sadly, he’s willing to trample on the rights of 100 million Americans to try to help himself politically. That, to me, is disgusting.”

Reeves said a member of the executive branch of government does not have the authority to mandate workers be vaccinated. “It’s clearly unconstitutional for the president, to unilaterally with one signature, decide something of this magnitude,” he said.

He said he expects the Supreme Court to strike down the requirement and that Mississippi will join other states in filing a lawsuit.

“In essence, what the president saying is… hard-working Americans — many of whom work here and live here in Mississippi — hard-working Mississippians have to choose between either injecting themselves with something and potentially having the ability to earn a living to produce food for their family,” he said. “That’s a ridiculous choice.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.