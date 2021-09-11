Mississippi governor extends COVID-19 State of Emergency for additional 30 days

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It has been a busy two weeks for the New Orleans Saints.

They relocated to Texas, fly to Jacksonville this weekend to play the Packers, and then return to Texas, before flying to Carolina.

The Saints also cut one of their steadiest players, Latavius Murray, and traded for a starting cornerback Bradley Roby.

There are certainly challenges the Saints have to overcome.

But, the main narrative this September will be the play of Jameis Winston. he knows it, the saints know it, and the Packers know it.

Quarterback play in the NFL is gigantic.

Thursday night, the cowboys ran it 18 times, threw it 58 against Tampa Bay.

What Mike McCarthy said was: "Here Dak Prescott win the game for us."

He came within seven seconds of doing just that.

At some point, when the real games start Sunday, the Saints quarterback will have to win the game for his team.