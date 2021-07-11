Mississippi Forestry Commission deploys wildland firefighters to California

US & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) announced a 20-person crew of wildland firefighters has been deployed to California to help stop wildfires in the state.

“We appreciate our employees volunteering to be part of these efforts to help our state and federal partners in California. Fighting the destructive power of wildfire means our wildland firefighters are working long hours in extreme conditions protecting people’s lives, homes and forestland,” said Russell Bozeman, MFC State Forester.

The team has been trained in wildland firefighting tactics and will help construct a fireline with hand tools. A fireline is a strip of land cleared of flammable vegetation down to the mineral soil, creating a perimeter clear of fuel around the wildfire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

85° / 78°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 85° 78°

Monday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 88° 78°

Tuesday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 86° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 87° 78°

Thursday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 86° 78°

Friday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 86° 78°

Saturday

88° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 88° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
86°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
85°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
85°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
84°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
80°

82°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
82°

83°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
83°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

86°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
86°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

87°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
87°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News