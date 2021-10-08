MISSING: Opelousas man last seen in Bastrop on Tuesday, his car found abandoned

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man has been reported missing after last being seen in Bastrop, La. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, according to Opelousas Police.

Wilfred Kinnerson III

Wilfred Kennerson, III, 36, of Opelousas, was supposed to have returned from a trip to Bastrop, but instead police discovered his empty vehicle today, Oct. 8, in the 600 block of N. Market St. in Opelousas.

“As of this time, it cannot be determined if any foul play occurred in relation to Mr. Kinnerson’s disappearance,” said Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon. “Investigators are currently using all resources at their disposal to attempt and locate Mr. Kinnerson.”

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to whereabouts of Kinnerson to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337) 948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App. Tipsters can remain anonymous.