MDOT urges boaters to shelter ahead of Ida

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said any boats that need to shelter on the back bay or need to move inland via one of the open bridges on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to do so as soon as possible.

Models indicate the storm is headed for the area, and boat owners are urged to get their craft to safety.

MDOT will begin removing the gate arms on drawbridges up to 24 hours before a storm makes landfall. Once the gate arms are removed, the bridges will be locked down and not raised again until after the storm passes.

The drawbridges on State Route 605, State Route 609 and Interstate 110 will all be locked down prior to the storm making landfall.

