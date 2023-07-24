TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard said it is searching for a missing man who went overboard on a Carnival Cruise ship just off the coast of Florida.

According to Carnival Cruise Line, the passenger jumped off the Carnival Elation while it returned to Jacksonville Sunday.

“The crew was notified by his traveling companion late in the afternoon about his missing status after he had not been seen all day,” a Carnival release said. “Sadly, after an exhaustive on-board search and a review of security camera video it was determined that he jumped.”

The Coast Guard said air and sea crews are working to search for the missing passenger 95 nautical miles east of Melbourne, Florida.

According to the public affairs official, the crews are the 87-foot Cutter Tarpon from St. Petersburg, a Hercules aircraft from Clearwater, and an Ocean Sentry aircraft from Miami.

Meanwhile, Carnival said its care team is working to support the man’s family.

According to the release, the Elation was on a four-day trip to the Bahamas before returning to Jacksonville Monday morning.

