Man dies after falling from ride at Utah amusement park

FARMINGTON, Utah (KTVX) — A 32-year-old man who fell from a ride at Utah’s Lagoon Amusement Park over the weekend has died.

Authorities in Davis County responded to Lagoon Amusement Park on Saturday evening after receiving multiple reports of a person falling from the Sky Ride, a suspended gondola that transports guests from the north and south ends of the park.

Responding officers learned the victim was a 32-year-old adult male. Eyewitnesses said he was riding alone.

Police added that the man was believed to have fallen about 50 feet. He was flown by helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital in critical condition.

Farmington Police Chief Wayne Hansen later confirmed the guest had died. Following a request from the man’s family, the identity of the man will not be released.

An initial investigation does not indicate there was a mechanical malfunction to the ride or the specific car the man was riding in at the time of the fall. Police added that the fall did not appear intentional, KSTU reports.

Lagoon Amusement Park released the following statement regarding the incident:

“We are saddened by the incident that occurred [Saturday] on the Sky Ride. Our hearts go out to the family and others associated. The incident is under investigation by local authorities and Lagoon is cooperating with that investigation.”

“The Sky Ride has been operating without incident since its installation in 1974 and there is no indication that the ride malfunctioned. Lagoon was given authorization by authorities to reopen the ride Sunday.”

At this time, Chief Hansen says police are still working to determine what happened. Lagoon is cooperating with the investigation.