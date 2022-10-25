OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, shortly before 7 PM, the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Fairview Road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a woman who had been shot in the face.

According to deputies, the victim’s estranged father-in-law, 66-year-old Mark Heffernan, was identified as the suspect. Deputies then made contact with Heffernan and he advised authorities that he had seen someone enter a trailer home that belonged to him and his estranged wife.

After warning the person to exit the home, Heffernan fired his .38 revolver. One bullet struck the victim in the face. The victim was then transported to a local hospital and later released.

Heffernan was arrested and charged with Committing a Terroristic Act and First-Degree Battery. He was transported to the Ouachita County Detention Center where he awaits bond.