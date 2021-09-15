LSU president heading to the White House to talk about “the success of LSU’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU President William F. Tate IV is heading to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

According to LSU, “Tate IV has been invited to the White House to brief President Joe Biden and his COVID Response Team on the success of LSU’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies.”

President Tate will not be alone at this event.

Representatives from these companies are expected to attend Wednesday’s event:

Disney

Microsoft

Columbia Sportswear

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Kaiser Permanente

Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream

Business Roundtable

“It is an honor to present our successful COVID mitigation strategies to President Biden and the COVID Response Team, and we are proud that our multi-tiered approach to protecting our students, faculty and staff has been recognized at such an incredibly high level,” Tate said. “Our strategies have worked, with more than 82 percent of our student body currently vaccinated, a monthly testing protocol that monitors the presence of the virus on our campus, wastewater testing that allows us to intervene before an outbreak occurs, and a vaccine/testing mandate at Tiger Stadium to keep our fans safe, too. We are grateful for the privilege of celebrating how far we have come and sharing the game plan with others who might be able to benefit from the knowledge.”

The meeting with President Joe Biden and his COVID Response Team is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.