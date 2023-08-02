LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Sulphur man was arrested Tuesday morning for a shooting that left the victim in critical condition.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a house on Sherry Street in Sulphur around 4 a.m. Tuesday Morning for a medical emergency. On arrival, deputies found a victim with a gunshot wound.

During the initial investigation, detectives found a person of interest, Erron E. Fontenot, 23 of Sulphur, who they believed was hiding in the area. Around 10 a.m. deputies found Fontenot hiding under a mobile home near the shooting. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with trespassing.

After further investigation, detectives issued a warrant also charging Fontenot with attempted 2nd degree murder for the shooting. His bond is set at $250,000.

The victim was initially transported to a local hospital. He was later transported to a hospital out of town and is listed in critical condition.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories