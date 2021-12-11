Live Updates: 2 dead as search and rescue continues at Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Ill.

US & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Officials say two people are dead after the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville was hit following last night’s storms. A search and rescue is underway there. Multiple people were trapped inside the facility after the storm damaged the building.

Officials are waiting to release the names of the victims but Clayton Cope’s mother is on the scene and said she learned her son didn’t survive. She said he was a maintenance worker at the facility.

The collapse happened around 8:33 p.m. at the warehouse near I-270 and Illinois Route 111, according to the Edwardsville Police Department.

Several workers have escaped but officials say the search could continue well into Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

78° / 51°
PM Showers
PM Showers 36% 78° 51°

Sunday

63° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 63° 56°

Monday

72° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 72° 65°

Tuesday

75° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 75° 65°

Wednesday

76° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 76° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 78° 67°

Friday

78° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 78° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
77°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
78°

74°

2 PM
Few Showers
33%
74°

69°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
69°

65°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
65°

64°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
64°

63°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
63°

61°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
61°

60°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
60°

59°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
59°

59°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
59°

58°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
58°

57°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
57°

56°

1 AM
Cloudy
1%
56°

56°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
56°

55°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
55°

54°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
54°

54°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
54°

53°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
53°

53°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
53°

52°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

54°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

55°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
55°

58°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News