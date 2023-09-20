NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mark your calendars, lunar lovers!

The last supermoon of the year will reach its peak on Sept. 29. This full moon is called a supermoon because the moon is at its nearest point in orbit to Earth.

It’s also called the Harvest Moon because it happens closest to the fall equinox.

The supermoon will appear right after sunset on Sept. 28, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. It will reach peak illumination around 5:58 a.m. on Sept. 29.

