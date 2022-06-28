LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Tik Tok influencer, Kylie Strickland, has allegedly exposed inappropriate parts of herself to two minor boys on Tik Tok live. Now, after raising concerns from many people in the community she could be facing charges from local authorities.

Strickland uses the popular social media app to share details of her life including the story of when she survived a domestic abuse attack from a former partner.

Sgt. Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the Criminal Investigations Division for the department is investigating the allegations.

Following the alleged post, Strickland has been attacked by other Tik Tok users on the app for her content and some have even made videos detailing her actions.

News 3 has reached out to Strickland for a comment but has not heard back yet. Stick with us as this story develops.