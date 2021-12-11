Kentucky tornado death toll likely ’70-100 lost lives,’ Gov. Beshear says

FRANKFORT, KY. (WKRN) – More than 50 people are dead from tornados that hit Western Kentucky overnight Friday into Saturday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed.

Multiple counties were affected by the storms. One of the hardest-hit cities in Kentucky was Mayfield, Governor Beshear said in a press conference, describing the area as “devastated.”

A roof reportedly collapsed at a candle factory resulting in mass casualties. The governor stated that the death toll has exceeded 50 Kentuckians but will, “probably end up closer to 70-100 lost lives.”

181 national guardsmen have been deployed for search, extractions, and debris clearance.

