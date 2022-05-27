BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — More travelers than last year are expected to be out this Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer. AAA spokesman Don Redman said not only are temperatures heating up but summer travel will be on fire.

“The pent-up demand to get out and travel is so strong right now. People just want to travel,” said Redman.

Redman said they expect more than four million people on the road this weekend in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida alone. His biggest tip is to start early.

“If you are heading out for your destination you want to avoid those hours before noon because that’s when traffic picks up or after eight at night,” said Redman.

After two years of COVID, families said they are just happy to be out.

“Man, just people, you feel me?! People back outside, I am trying to be back outside,” said James Harris, a local resident. Another citizen of Baton Rouge, Alex Vazquez, said “What do you look forward to on the beach? Rest and relaxation.”

Redman said even the high gas prices aren’t stopping people from taking their summer vacations.

“If they stay elevated for a long period of time that will have a definite impact down the road but for right now it appears that people are swallowing that right now,” said Redman.

No matter how you are traveling, make sure to do it safely.