Ida damages 380 Mississippi homes

A tree split on Kensington Place in Jackson causing major damage to the front of a home.

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — On Friday, leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said initial reports showed a total of 380 homes in the state were impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Of that total, five homes were destroyed and 42 had major damage. Initial reports also show 133 public roads and 73 bridges were impacted across the State.

According to MEMA, these are initial numbers and are likely to change in the upcoming days. The state has 30 days from August 31, 2021, to request federal assistance.

If residents need immediate resources, they can contact their county EMA director or call MEMA’s Hurricane Ida hotline at 1-888-574-3583 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for assistance.

Louisiana residents sheltering in Mississippi can call 1-800-621-3362 for FEMA assistance or 1-800-755-5175 for additional shelter and resource information. More information about available resources for Louisiana residents can be found here.

Mississippians who experienced damage to their homes should document the damage via pictures and file an insurance claim. Residents are also encouraged to submit damage reports to their County EMA Director or online using MEMA’s self-report tool.