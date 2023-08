Iberia Parish (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that a train derailment has occurred in Iberia Parish.

Authorities said the train hit an 18-wheeler and multiple cars are off the track. A spillage has also occurred, it is unknown what the spillage contains currently.

Hwy 182 is closed from the St. Martin Parish line to Darby Lane due to the derailment.

No further information is available at this time.