SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – While some may be basking in love on Valentine’s Day, others are spending the day alone.

It can be a challenging day for widows and widowers.

“Your whole world changes, you know, you were two, and now you’re one,” says Grief Counselor Sarannette Duck.

Laphelia Johnson, the program manager at the Caddo Council on Aging, says she knows the feeling all too well.

“My aunt, you know she’s coming out of a loss where she had a Valentine for 39 years. So you can just imagine. And what she says is one thing is that after 10 years of him being gone, it gets a little easier, but the pain is still there,” says Johnson.

Duck says it may impact a widow or widower more if the person was “very romantic.”

“It’s heart wrenching,” says Duck.

Johnson says one way to get through Valentine’s Day is to reflect on those happy moments you and your spouse once shared.

“My aunt says she looks back on those 39 years that she had of her valentines. She looks over cards she may have received from him. She remembers how my uncle used to stuff money in the cards. And so it makes her laugh.”

This past Sunday, the First United Methodist Church (FMC) held a Valentine’s Day luncheon for widows and widowers.

“I think it gives you the opportunity to maybe share your sadness. But it makes you feel really good when you’re not alone,” says Debby Williams, the Director of Prayer and Women’s Ministries with FMC.

Johnson says calling someone can also help during this time.

“Call someone just say, ‘Hey, Happy Valentine’s Day.’ Let people share in your grief, allow people to be there for you,” says Johnson.

You can also send flowers or a card if you can’t be there for them in person.