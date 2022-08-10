BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With the start of the NFL football season less than a month away, it’s nearly time for fans to restock their pantries with their favorite game-day snacks.

But this season, some of us may be just as committed to watching our waistlines as we are to watching our favorite teams on the field.

With this in mind, the five meals listed below are a blend of familiar game day classics and Louisiana favorites with a healthy spin to keep them waistline friendly.

#1 Low Calorie Shrimp and Sausage Jambalaya

Calories: 238

Carbs: 12g

Fat: 8g

Protein: 29g

Ingredients

8 ounces smoked chicken sausage, sliced into 1/2-inch coins

8 ounces boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 cup coarsely chopped celery

1/2 cup coarsely chopped green bell pepper

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

1 cup brown rice

2 cups chicken broth

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes with juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper

1 pound shrimp, peeled

Directions

Gather the ingredients.

Spray a large Dutch oven with nonstick cooking spray so that your chicken and sausage don’t stick. Place the chicken sausage and chicken over medium-high heat.

Continuously stir the meat and the sausage in the pan, and continue cooking until they are lightly browned, and the chicken is no longer pink on the inside. Once the chicken and sausage are cooked through, remove and set aside.

Add the canola oil to the pan, and cook the celery, green pepper, and garlic for 3 to 5 minutes, until tender.

Add the thyme and rice, and cook 3 more minutes.

Stir in the cooked sausage, cooked chicken thighs, chicken broth, tomatoes, salt, black pepper, and ground red pepper. Cover and cook on low, simmering for 35 to 40 minutes, until the liquid is absorbed.

Add the shrimp, and cook 3 to 5 minutes longer, until the shrimp are

Click here for more on the recipe from its creators at The Spruce Eats.

Image Credit: Getty

#2 Vegan Po-boys stuffed with fried tofu

Calories: 489

Carbs: 44.4g

Fat: 28.3g

Protein: 16.6g

Ingredients for the Remoulade Sauce

¼ cup vegan mayonnaise

1 ½ tablespoons horseradish mustard

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper hot sauce, plus more to taste

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ teaspoon paprika

Salt to taste

Ingredients for the Cornmeal Crusted Tofu

½ cup corneal

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

Your preferred amount of Cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ cup olive oil, plus more as needed

1 (14 ounce or 400 gram) package extra firm tofu drained, pressed, and cut into ½ inch cubes

Ingredients for the sandwiches

1 baguette, cut into 4 sections and sliced open (or 4 sandwich rolls)

2 small tomatoes, sliced

1 cup shredded lettuce or radicchio (I used a blend)

Dill pickle slices

Directions

Make the Remoulade Sauce by stirring all remoulade ingredients together in a small bowl.

Make the Cornmeal Crusted Tofu by first getting a medium bowl and stirring together cornmeal, oregano, thyme, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper.

Then, very generously coat the bottom of a large skillet with oil (at least ⅛ inch deep) and place over medium heat.

Your next step for the crusted tofu is to add a few tofu cubes to the cornmeal mixture and gently toss until they’re very well coated on all sides.

Next, when the oil is hot, add the tofu cubes to skillet in a single layer. Only add as many as you can fit without crowding.

You’ll then cook the tofu until lightly browned and crisp on bottoms, about 4-5 minutes. Flip and repeat on opposite sides.

Lastly, transfer the tofu to a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat until all tofu cubes are coated and cooked, adding oil to skillet between batches if needed.

To make the Tofu Po’ Boy Sandwiches, slather the insides of the baguette sections with Remoulade and then stuff them with tofu, tomatoes, lettuce and pickles.

Serve and enjoy.

Click here for more from the recipe’s creators at Connoisseurus Veg.

Image Credit: Getty

#3 Chicken and Black Bean Nachos

Calories: 330

Fat: 12g

Ingredients

6 oz tortilla chips

1 can (16 oz) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 1⁄2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup shredded chicken (preferably from a store-bought rotisserie chicken)

1⁄2 red onion, diced

Juice of 2 limes

1⁄2 cup light sour cream

Chopped cilantro

Salsa (make your own, or pick up your favorite premade version)

Thinly sliced jalapeños (optional)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425°F.

Arrange the chips in a single layer on a large baking sheet.

Spoon the beans evenly over the chips, then top with the cheese, chicken, and onion.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until the cheese is fully melted and bubbling. Remove.

Combine the lime juice, sour cream, and cilantro. Spoon over the nachos.

Top with the salsa and jalapeños.

Click here for more on the recipe from its creators at Eat this, Not That!

Image Credit: Getty

#4 Healthier Pigs In a Blanket

Calories: 386 (serving size is 4 pigs)

Carbs: 15g

Fat: 33g

Protein: 10g

Ingredients

1/2 cup almond flour

1/2 cup tapioca starch

2 tbsp coconut flour

1/4 tsp sea salt

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp full-fat coconut milk

1 egg

1 tsp honey

12 oz mini hot dogs preferably nitrate-free and grass fed

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Combine all ingredients, except mini hot dogs, in a large bowl and knead into a sticky dough.

Place in the refrigerator for 10 minutes until the dough firms up.

Place the dough in between 2 sheets of parchment paper, and roll it out to a thin layer that’s 1/8 inch thick.

Use a butter knife and score the dough into long triangles that are about 1.5 inch wide x 4 inch tall (see photo in the blog post).

Roll each hot dog into the triangle dough starting from the widest part. Repeat with the rest of the dough and hot dogs.

Place on the lined baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes.

Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

Click here to read more about this recipe from its creator at What Great Grandma Ate

Image Credit: Getty

#5 Chicken Quesadillas

Calories: 313 (serving size is 1 quesadilla)

Carbs: 35g

Fat: 14g

Protein: 27g

Ingredients

1 cup cooked boneless skinless chicken breast

1/2 cup canned diced tomatoes with green chilies

1/2 cup canned black beans, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup canned corn, rinsed and drained

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp oregano

4 flour tortillas

1 1/3 cups reduced fat shredded pepper jack cheese (or other cheese)

Directions

Combine the chicken, tomatoes, black beans, corn, cilantro, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, and oregano. Season with salt and pepper.

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Place the tortilla in the skillet and sprinkle one half with about 1.5 tbsp of cheese. Spread with about 1/2 cup of the chicken filling. Top with another 1.5 tbsp of cheese. Fold the tortilla over and cook on one side until cheese is melting and the tortilla begins to brown. Flip over and cook on the other side for 2-3 minites more until tortilla browns and cheese it fully melted. Repeat with remaining quesadillas.

You can also make full-size quesadillas instead of folding the tortillas in half. Just make sure to note that the serving size would be half a larger quesadilla.

Click here for more on this recipe from its creator at Slender Kitchen.

Image Credit: Getty

There’s no end to the number of healthy game day snacks and meals you and your favorite football fans can feast on, and many of them don’t need to be as involved as the recipes listed above.

Healthy chips with low-sodium dipping sauces, for example, require nothing more than opening a bag of chips and a jar of sauce.

Whatever snacks and meals you opt on serving, we hope you enjoy this football season.

Stay up to date on your favorite teams with our sports team here at WGMB/WVLA.