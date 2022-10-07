BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says President Biden is right to pardon those convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law but says it’s something he can’t do on his own.

In addition to granting the pardons, Biden called on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses.

Edwards say Biden was right to do it, but he can’t do the same in Louisiana.

“So someone wants a pardon in Louisiana, and this is a matter of the constitution. They have to apply to the pardon board for clemency. They have to be granted a hearing. They have to have the hearing after the public, an opportunity for public notice and input, and so forth. Then they have to be recommended. And that’s the only time it comes to me” said Edwards.

Edwards says his administration will work with lawmakers to see if this is something they can replicate on the state level.