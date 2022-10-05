LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Are you in the mood to take a cheap trip?

Southwest Airlines is having a sale on select flights, and prices start as low as $29 for one-way tickets.

Fly out of Clinton National Airport in Little Rock to Atlanta or St Louis for their lowest advertised price, or pick up a one-way trip from Little Rock to Dallas for $49.

Or if you’re feeling extra “flighty,” splurge on a one-way to Austin, Birmingham, Pensacola, Kansas City, Indianapolis or Nashville for only $83.

Certain restrictions apply to the winter sale, valid through Tuesday until the clock strikes midnight central standard time.

Lower-priced airfare will be valid Nov. 29 through Feb. 15, 2023, though not during holiday season travel from Dec. 16 until Jan. 9, 2023.

Those interested in taking advantage of these low rates can book online and read more details at Southwest.com