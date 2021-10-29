Gender pay gap: Many women across the US have earned their last dollar for the year

(NEXSTAR) — Due to the gender pay gap, women across the United States effectively stopped getting paid on Oct. 29, according to data collected by Business.org.
The data showed that women make an average of 18% less than their male counterparts; however, in many states, the gap is anywhere from 20 to 30%. Wyoming has the greatest pay gap with women making 35% less than men, meaning women in the state essentially stopped getting paid Aug. 26.
Women don’t have a higher average salary than men in a single US state. The state with the lowest pay gap is Vermont at 9%, but women in the state will still basically work an entire month for free compared to the salaries of men doing the same job.
See the chart below to see what the Stop Pay Date is in your state:
State-by-state analysis of the gender pay gap
|Rank
|State
|Average female salary
|Average male salary
|% less than females earn compared to males
|Stop pay date
|1
|Vermont
|$46,616
|$51,212
|9%
|November 30th
|2
|Hawaii
|$46,524
|$52,033
|11%
|November 22nd
|3
|Maryland
|$56,545
|$63,272
|11%
|November 22nd
|4
|California
|$50,220
|$57,016
|12%
|November 18th
|5
|Nevada
|$40,775
|$46,706
|13%
|November 15th
|6
|New York
|$51,927
|$60,686
|14%
|November 10th
|7
|North Carolina
|$40,640
|$47,524
|14%
|November 10th
|8
|Rhode Island
|$48,556
|$57,278
|15%
|November 8th
|9
|Alaska
|$50,832
|$60,147
|15%
|November 8th
|10
|Connecticut
|$55,636
|$66,477
|16%
|November 3rd
|11
|Arizona
|$41,496
|$49,773
|17%
|November 1st
|12
|Delaware
|$46,907
|$56,350
|17%
|November 1st
|13
|District of Columbia
|$72,750
|$87,603
|17%
|November 1st
|14
|Florida
|$37,458
|$45,136
|17%
|November 1st
|15
|New Hampshire
|$49,291
|$60,406
|18%
|October 27th
|16
|Minnesota
|$49,242
|$60,441
|19%
|October 22nd
|17
|Massachusetts
|$57,289
|$70,483
|19%
|October 22nd
|18
|Wisconsin
|$42,360
|$52,305
|19%
|October 22nd
|19
|Georgia
|$40,481
|$50,346
|20%
|October 20th
|20
|Tennessee
|$38,284
|$47,626
|20%
|October 20th
|21
|New Jersey
|$53,810
|$67,007
|20%
|October 20th
|22
|Oregon
|$44,634
|$55,654
|20%
|October 20th
|23
|Missouri
|$40,496
|$50,558
|20%
|October 20th
|24
|Maine
|$40,873
|$51,029
|20%
|October 20th
|25
|Nebraska
|$41,148
|$51,412
|20%
|October 20th
|26
|Colorado
|$48,258
|$60,334
|20%
|October 20th
|27
|Virginia
|$48,209
|$60,285
|20%
|October 20th
|28
|Kentucky
|$38,763
|$48,545
|20%
|October 20th
|29
|Kansas
|$40,848
|$51,291
|20%
|October 20th
|30
|Texas
|$40,670
|$51,125
|20%
|October 20th
|31
|Arkansas
|$35,467
|$44,631
|21%
|October 15th
|32
|Pennsylvania
|$43,791
|$55,221
|21%
|October 15th
|33
|Ohio
|$41,184
|$52,039
|21%
|October 15th
|34
|Washington
|$50,612
|$63,988
|21%
|October 15th
|35
|Illinois
|$45,967
|$58,579
|22%
|October 13th
|36
|Iowa
|$40,681
|$52,070
|22%
|October 13th
|37
|Michigan
|$41,475
|$53,150
|22%
|October 13th
|38
|New Mexico
|$36,659
|$46,982
|22%
|October 13th
|39
|Montana
|$38,752
|$49,778
|22%
|October 13th
|40
|South Carolina
|$37,584
|$48,541
|23%
|October 8th
|41
|Mississippi
|$33,140
|$43,024
|23%
|October 8th
|42
|West Virginia
|$35,748
|$46,946
|24%
|October 8th
|43
|North Dakota
|$41,718
|$54,899
|24%
|October 8th
|44
|Indiana
|$38,913
|$51,322
|24%
|October 8th
|45
|Idaho
|$36,761
|$48,861
|25%
|October 1st
|46
|South Dakota
|$37,765
|$50,196
|25%
|October 1st
|47
|Alabama
|$37,161
|$50,018
|26%
|September 28th
|48
|Oklahoma
|$36,494
|$49,721
|27%
|September 24th
|49
|Louisiana
|$37,075
|$51,733
|28%
|September 21st
|50
|Utah
|$39,784
|$57,117
|30%
|September 16th
|51
|Wyoming
|$37,302
|$57,339
|35%
|August 26th
Business.org used the stop-pay methodology, where stop-pay dates are based on the day of the year women start working for free based on the gender pay gap in that state. These dates are based on a working calendar that omits weekends. This calendar does not take holidays into account.