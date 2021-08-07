Fort Benning welcomes Brig. Gen. Larry Burris as new Commandant of the U.S. Army Infantry School

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) — Friday, during an Assumption of Authority, Fort Benning welcomed Brigadier General Larry Q. Burris Jr. as the new commandant of the U.S. Army Infantry School. Alongside his wife and two daughters, he became the 60th Chief of Infantry at Fort Benning.

As the Commandant of the Infantry School and the Chief of Infantry, he is responsible for producing the education and training for all infantry soldiers from Privates through Captains at Fort Benning.

In addition to being the Chief of Infantry, he is the Director of the Soldier Lethality Cross-Functional Team, which is responsible for bringing the most advanced technologies to soldiers.

During the Assumption of Authority, Brg. Gen. Burris said,

“This really is the coolest job in the world, and I can’t think of a better job for a general officer in the Army than to come back to Fort Benning … when I was here last time it was the home of the Infantry, and now it’s the home of The Maneuver Center so it’s really special to be apart of this team here and to be able to influence the next generation of leaders here at Fort Benning”.

Brd. Gen. Burris began his career as an Infantry Officer through the ROTC program at the Virginia Military Institute. His most recent assignment was the Deputy Commanding General – Support for the 3rd Infantry Division.

Burris came through Fort Benning as a Lieutenant in 1995 and is happy to be back and see the expansion farther north since then. He is excited to have his family here and said they are starting to really see how special Fort Benning is.