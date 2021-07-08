First lady Jill Biden attending National Spelling Bee

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The family of Taysia Folse is beside themselves with grief.

"My heart is still screaming.," said Heather Folse, Taysia's mom.

Taysia's family says she was staying at Raintree Family Services center when she ran away. Last week, the 14-year-old was found dead in a swampy, wooded area in Ponchatoula, only recognizable by a tattoo on her arm.

"We didn't know we were going to get her back in a bag, you know? We thought she was going to still have air in her lungs," said Folse.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says there's no signs of trauma to the body, but are currently investigating Taysia's death as a homicide.

"It's been a week now, you know? I know that murders happen everyday, but I'm hurting man, this gotta' be solved," said Charles Sims, Taysia's dad.

Taysia's family says there's been posts from another juvenile on social media, claiming that she has something to do with Taysia's death. Police say Taysia didn't get to that wooded area on her own.

"Who in the.... put her there, you know? Who put her there?!" asked Folse.

Taysia's family remembers her as a kind, happy and loving young girl. They want answers about what happened to her, and they want to know why.

"It's devastating, you know? A 14-year-old. Somebody had to be very, very heartless to do what they did to her, and she didn't deserve it," said Libby Sims, Taysia's grandmom.

The autopsy report has not been released and an official cause of death is not known at this time.