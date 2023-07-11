WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the opening of the financial assistance application process for eligible farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs prior to January 2021.

The Inflation Reduction Act, passed in 2022, directs USDA to provide this assistance. Since the law’s passage, USDA has worked diligently to design the program in accordance with significant stakeholder input, according to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

“The opening of the application process is an important step in delivering on our commitment of providing financial assistance to those who faced discrimination in USDA farm lending, as swiftly and efficiently as possible,” said Vilsack. “USDA will continue to work with our national vendor partners and community-based organizations to make sure eligible farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners have clear information about what is available to them, how to apply, and where to obtain assistance with their questions at each step of the way.”

The program website, 22007apply.gov, is now open. The website includes English- and Spanish-language applications that applicants can download or submit via an e-filing portal, information on how to obtain technical assistance in-person or virtually and additional resources and details about the program.

Farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who experienced discrimination by USDA in its farm loan programs prior to Jan. 1, 2021 and/or are currently debtors with assigned or assumed USDA farm loan debt that was the subject of USDA discrimination that occurred prior to Jan. 1, 2021, are eligible for this program.

The application process will be open until Oct. 31, 2023. Under the planned timeline, applications will be reviewed in November and December, with payments reaching recipients soon thereafter. Importantly, applicants should know that the application process is not on a first-come, first-served basis. All applications received or postmarked before the Oct. 31 deadline will be considered, according to the USDA.

To learn more, visit usda.gov.

