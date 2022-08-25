BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the armed services who are interested in attending college have a brief window of time to submit an application for financial assistance.

The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) issued a Tuesday, August 23 reminder that any members of the armed services seeking financial assistance for voluntary off-duty educational programs must complete their applications by Friday, August 26.

The document that must be completed is called an ‘FTA’ or Federal Tuition Assistance form.

LANG says the FTA form should be submitted via this link: ArmyIgnitED.

For additional information, call (504) 278-8314 or click here.