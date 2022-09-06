BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The first witness has taken to the stand at a Tuesday preliminary hearing in front of U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick.

This trial has to do with the transfer of juveniles to Angola.

Meghan Gagnarb, the Louisiana State Penitentiary point of contact and administrative assistant to Warden Tim Hooper, took the stand. Gagnarb stated that the facility where the juveniles would be taken to was used to house death row inmates and most recently housed women.

Department of Corrections (DOC) staff will only be used if requested by the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ).

Gagnarb said that currently, the staff has not been trained to work with juveniles.

DOC has relinquished control of the building to OJJ. Upgrades made to the building include:

AC units in living corridors

Upgrade to the network

Contractor visitors for educational based services

Camera contractor for security inside

Converted bunk beds to single beds

Single cells

No windows in those cells

Expanded outdoor area

Expanded wall for special education

The closest medical faculty without inmates is 30 miles away, and there is no medical inside where the juveniles will be held at this time.