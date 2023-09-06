LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) – The FBI is seeking public information on a young male who may have information about child victims of sexual exploitation.

A news release from the FBI New Orleans Bureau said they are trying to identify a young Black male between the ages of 18-25 years only identified as John Doe 47. In a video obtained by the bureau, Doe 47 could be heard speaking English.

According to the FBI, Doe 47 first came across the radar of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2020. The EXIF data embedded into the video allowed investigators to determine that the video files were produced prior to April 2020.

The ongoing investigation is seeking to identify Doe 47 as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives. Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in exploitative material. ECAP according to the bureau seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

Anyone with information about the identity of John Doe 47 should submit a tip online or call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL FBI. No charges have been filed in this case and the person shown in the photo is innocent until proven guilty.

Photos and information showing the unknown Doe 47 can be found online at the FBI website.

