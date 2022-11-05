PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The father of a missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl has been arrested and charged with hindering prosecution according to the Russell County District Attorney’s Office.

Jose Gomez remains behind bars at the Russell County Detention Facility as the FBI, state, and local agencies continue their search for 11-year-old Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez. He was arrested Thursday night.

The Hispanic female was last seen Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Phenix City. There is a large FBI and law enforcement presence at Suntrace Mobile Home on 431 where the girl was last seen. That activity was related to the search.

Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith tells News 3 that the FBI is bringing resources to the search. Because the girl’s family does not speak English, Spanish-speaking agents have been brought in to help.

There is also FBI help in searching the girl’s social media footprint, according to the chief.

Call 1-800-CALL-FBI If you have any information.

Llame al 1-800-CALL-FBI si tiene alguna información sobre el paradero de la desaparecida Juana Elivia Tadeo Gómez, de 11 años, vista por última vez el 2/11/22 en Phenix City, AL.