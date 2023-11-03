The 10 richest people in the world are each worth $100 billion or more. Many are over the age of 50 and have years of experience founding and leading companies, including Elon Musk, who is presently considered the world’s richest person with an accumulated wealth of more than $200 billion.

The most recent Forbes 400 list of the richest people in America has seen several newcomers join the ranks, including Michael Jordan, the first athlete to appear on the list, and several more drop off entirely, most notably former President Donald Trump, whose legal entanglements have led to questions as to his actual net worth.

Of the 400 richest Americans, only four under the age of 40, just 1% of the list. This marked the lowest percentage of members on the annual list in at least two decades, according to Forbes. Four people who were on last year’s list have dropped off. The fall of share prices for Snap Inc. kicked co-founders Bobby Murphy and Evan Spiegel down the ranks. FTX co-founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang also appeared on the list in 2022 but have fallen off after the company went bankrupt amid allegations of fraud.

Benzinga breaks down the 11 youngest billionaires on the Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest people in the world for 2023 from oldest to youngest.

11. Joe Gebbia (age 42): $8.9 billion, co-founder Airbnb Inc.

Gebbia currently serves as the chairman of the non-profit Airbnb.org.

10. Brian Chesky (age 42): $10.0 billion, co-founder Airbnb Inc.

Chesky is the current CEO of Airbnb Inc.

9. Sanjit Biswas (age 41): $3.6 billion, co-founder and CEO of Samsara Inc.

Samara is a sensor systems company providing AI dash cams and real-time driver coaching software; stock was up 103% year-to-date in 2023.

8. Lynsi Snyder (age 41): $6.7 billion, heiress of In-N-Out Burger

The In-N-Out Burger restaurant company was founded by Snyder’s grandparents. Snyder got the final portion of stock from a complex gradual stake trust in 2017 and owns 97% of the company today.

7. Scott Duncan (age 40): $7.4 billion, heir to Enterprise Products Partners fortune

Duncan inherited a stake in an oil and gas pipeline business, which includes a stake in Enterprise Products Partners, from his late father.

6. Brian Armstrong (age 40): $3.7 billion, co-founder and CEO Coinbase Global Inc.

Coinbase Global hit a peak market capitalization of $100 billion when it went public in 2021 and is now worth $18 billion. Stock is up 113% year-to-date in 2023, adding around $1 billion to Armstrong’s wealth from last year’s list.

5. Nathan Blecharczyk (age 40): $9.5 billion, co-founder Airbnb Inc.

Blecharczyk was the original chief technology officer of the company, coding the first website. He now serves as chief strategy officer.

4. Mark Zuckerberg (age 39): $106 billion, co-founder and CEO, Meta Platforms Inc.

By far the richest of the 11 people listed here and one of the 10 richest people in the entire world, Zuckerberg was the progenitor of social media giant Facebook before expanding his corporate empire by forming Meta. Meta Platforms shares are up more than 100% in 2023 and the company is the eighth most valuable public company by market capitalization, worth nearly $800 billion.

3. Dustin Moskovitz (age 39): $12.2 billion, co-founder, Meta Platforms Inc. and Asana Inc.

Moskovitz is co-founder of work management company Asana Inc., where he is currently the CEO. Moskovitz still owns a stake in Meta Platforms, helping to add to his wealth total on this year’s list.

2. Josh Kushner (age 38): $3.6 billion, founder and managing partner of Thrive Capital

A member of the Kushner family, which is known for its real estate empire, Josh Kushner is the brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump. Kushner’s father Charles was pardoned by Trump shortly before the latter’s exit from office. Kushner has tried to distance himself from his family’s real estate business with a shift to venture capital funds. Kushner launched venture capital firm Thrive Capital in 2010 and made investments in companies like Instagram, Spotify, and Slack.

1. Lukas Walton (age 37): $24.2 billion, founder and CEO, Builders Vision

Lukas Walton is the youngest member on the list, moving up after four people younger than him dropped off. Walton is the only son of John Walton, who died in a plane crash in 2005, and grandson of Walmart Inc. co-founder Sam Walton. Walton is active in philanthropy and pushing forward environmental and social companies through his chairmanship of the environment program committee of the Walton Family Foundation and Builders Vision.

This story was produced by Benzinga and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.

