Ex-NFL quarterback loses Uber Eats endorsement deal over anti-mask views

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) —Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler said he lost his deal with Uber Eats over his stance on mask mandates in schools.

Jay Cutler, who played in the league for 12 years, primarily with the Chicago Bears, said he lost a commercial with Uber Eats because their “views aren’t aligned”.

Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL. Was going to film in LA, "views aren't aligned." Guess they don't like future School board members. Frees up my weekend. — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 13, 2021

The 38-year-old has openly expressed his stance on COVID-19 guidelines, which he isn’t a huge fan of.

Cutler responded “nice work” to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee who issued an order that would allow parents to opt their children out of mask mandates enacted by local schools or health boards.

“We are proud of all the work Uber has done over the last year to help get as many people vaccinated as possible. As such, we prefer to partner with those who support that work,” an Uber spokeswoman told USA Today.

The former QB doesn’t seem to be taking the loss of the endorsement deal too harshly, saying it frees up his weekends now and adding he tends to “cook at home anyway”.

He also seems to be keeping busy, tweeting a preview of what’s to come.

“Starting a new little gig soon,” he said on Twitter. “Could be great or could be a disaster. I’m sure Twitter will let me know ASAP.”