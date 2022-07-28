MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in South Memphis on Sunday.

Police have charged Roemello Cash in the shooting that left one person dead in the 1500 block of Parkway View Circle at the Manor Park East Apartments around 9 a.m.

A woman told police the incident began when Cash, who is her ex-boyfriend, broke into her apartment where she and her current boyfriend, Timothy Pinkins, were sleeping.

The woman said she saw a gloved hand reach in and turn on her bedroom’s lights. When she checked the apartment, she noticed the front door open, police said.

After calling the police, the woman and Pinkins waited for the police downstairs. Police say that’s when Cash fired a shot from the woman’s apartment balcony, causing the couple to run upstairs.

The woman said she fell while running and noticed her ex-boyfriend, Cash, run towards Pinkins to the apartment’s third floor.

Neighbors told police they witnessed Cash shoot Pinkins multiple times after the victim jumped from a third-floor window of the apartment.

The woman told police she saw Cash pick up Pinkins and drop him beside a dumpster before fleeing the scene.

Pinkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cash was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm.