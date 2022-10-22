TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An escaped murderer from Georgia was found walking along I-75 in Florida, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers stopped a pedestrian walking south along the interstate at 6:02 a.m. in Charlotte County.

The pedestrian was identified as Anthony Moret, 67, of Valdosta, Georgia. Troopers said after checking for any active warrants, they learned Moret was a fugitive who escaped prison in Georgia.

WCTV reported Friday that Moret escaped the Valdosta Transitional Center while serving a life sentence for a murder and robbery he committed in the 1970s.

Troopers arrested the fugitive without any problems and took him to the Charlotte County Jail for extradition back to Georgia.