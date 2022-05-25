BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to the website, ‘Officer Down Memorial Page,’ since the start of 2022, a total of 107 members of law enforcement lost their lives while serving in the line of duty.

On a national level, Peace Officers Memorial Day is observed on May 15 to pay tribute to fallen officers.

Locally, the community also observes a yearly memorial service to honor officers who’ve been killed in the line of duty.

This year, the Fraternal Order of Police, Baton Rouge Lodge No. 1 sponsored the event at the Healing Place Church on Tuesday, May 24.

That evening, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux recognized fallen officers and urged local residents to support members of law enforcement with the following Facebook Post:

“Unfortunately, the list of names on that memorial keep coming. Those that are committed to protecting and serving often find themselves disrespected and attacked. With words and with weapons. More and more we see criminals victimized and protectors demoralized. It’s a tough, dangerous job.

Matthew 5:9 says, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God.’

I know there are blessings beyond this life, but I also pray that our community continues to do what it has been doing by supporting our law enforcement officers.

I am so grateful for those that take the time to stop and commend, appreciate and recognize those that give so very much for sometimes so little.

I want the families of the fallen to know that we are here to support you, and that we will never forget those that have given the ultimate sacrifice. To the community, we thank you all for your continued backing of those in the profession of law enforcement. We need your support now more than ever.”

The National Peace Officers Memorial Service became an annual observance in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy signed a document that designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the entire week as Police Week.

Click here to read more about the annual observance.