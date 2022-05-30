CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A search is going on to find someone who reportedly drowned on the Cullman County side of Smith Lake Monday afternoon.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms that Frankie D. Cruce, 60, drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy that had fallen from his boat on Memorial Day. Cruce, who is from Cullman County, fell near Miller’s Flats.

According to Deputy Chad Whaley of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, a dive team is searching the area. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is also working on the case.

“The only information we have right now is that ALEA Marine Patrol is responding to a possible drowning on Lake Smith,” Trooper Brandon Bailey told CBS 42. “However, we cannot confirm anything at this time.”

Daphne Search and Rescue, Logan Fire and Rescue and Cullman County Fire and Rescue are also assisting in the search.

This is a developing story.