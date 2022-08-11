Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 8, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after receiving a report regarding a male adult possibly in possession of child sexual abuse material stored on a cell phone device. According to deputies, the device was recovered, a search warrant was obtained, and a forensic exam was conducted.

Upon analysis of the data extracted, detectives recovered a total of six video files with children engaging in sexual activity. Deputies identified the male adult as 35-year-old Jackson Gordon of Natchez, Miss.

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, with the assistance of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located Gordon and placed him under arrest. He was charged with six counts of Possession of Child Pornography.