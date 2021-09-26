Coast Guard rescues 2 from vessel near Gulfport

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Saturday, the United States Coast Guard rescued two people after a vessel began to take on water near Gulfport Mississippi.

According to reports, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report from Coast Guard Station Gulfport at 10:55 p.m. on Saturday of a 17-foot vessel taking on water with two people aboard north of Cat Island. Station Gulfport launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew to respond.

The boat crew arrived on the scene and was able to tow the vessel and the two people onboard back to Long Beach Harbor. Both persons were reported to be in stable condition. Following the rescue, it was determined that the vessel did not have any flares onboard.

“The Coast Guard recommends people check to make sure they have all the required safety equipment before getting underway,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Moore, Sector Mobile command duty officer. “Not having the required safety equipment can be detrimental to a successful response effort.”