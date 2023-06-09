SCOTTSVILLE, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – In an effort to provide solace and healing for children who have sustained burn injuries, Camp I’m Still Me (CISM) has offered life-changing experiences since its establishment in 1992.

Founded by renowned burn specialist, Dr. Kevin Sittig, this free summer camp is a beacon of hope for young burn survivors ages 5-17.

CISM strives to empower campers through a range of engaging activities, from thrilling games and imaginative crafts to refreshing swimming sessions and fishing expeditions.

A key element that sets CISM apart is its commitment to maintaining a 3:1 camper-to-counselor ratio, allowing campers to forge meaningful connections. The staff consists of a dedicated team of healthcare professionals and firefighters who ensure the safety and well-being of the campers. with their counselors who are adult burn survivors.

The remarkable work of Camp I’m Still Me continues to change lives and instill hope in burn-injured children. Through its unwavering dedication to emotional and physical well-being, CISM is creating a brighter future for these young survivors, empowering them to embrace their unique journeys and thrive in the face of adversity.

For more information about Camp I’m Still Me and its mission, visit their website.

