BREAKING: Arlington, Tx high school shooting suspect is now in custody

UPDATE: The shooting suspect, Timothy George Simpkins has been arrested by law enforcement and is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after 4 people were hurt during the shooting incident early Wednesday morning. Reportedly, the shooting happened after a fight broke out in the school. We will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

UPDATE: NBC has received and update that reportedly multiple people were shot in Wednesday mornings school shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Tx. The Arlington Police Department tweeted they do have a shooting suspect, Timothy George Simpkins, 18. Simpkins may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260.

ARLINGTON, Tx (KTVE/KARD)— Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas is currently on lockdown. Law enforcement is currently investigating reports of a possible shooting. No further details are available at this time. NBC station KXAS has a helicopter hovering over the school grounds. Above is a live feed from the chopper. We will update with more details as they become available.